Man cancels honeymoon gift after sister excludes his girlfriend from her wedding. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to pay for my sister’s honeymoon after she changed her wedding plans last minute?"

So, my (32M) sister (28F) got married last month, and I was super excited for her. A few months before the wedding, I offered to pay for their honeymoon as a gift. I’d saved up for it, and I wanted to do something special because she’s my only sibling. We agreed on a destination, and I booked everything: flights, hotel, excursions, the works.

Fast forward to three weeks before the wedding, and my sister calls me to say she and her fiancé have decided to turn their big wedding into a small backyard ceremony.

No big deal, it’s their wedding, their choice. But then she casually adds, “Oh, and by the way, we’re inviting only immediate family, so you can still come, but you can’t bring your girlfriend.”