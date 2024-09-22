'AITA for refusing to pay for my son’s wedding after discovering he’s excluding his stepbrother from the guest list?'

You cannot make him feel about Jake the way you do. And if you withhold this money, you are, for all intents and purposes, saying “there are strings on my love for you. If you don’t love the way I want you to, I don’t support you.”

And in a way, Alex is right. You have chosen your blended family over him. When in reality, it can be both. You can both love your family with your new wife and Jake, and love Alex and try to understand that he has his own pain that you can’t just force into your little box of happiness that you have created for yourself.