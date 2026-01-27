'AITA for refusing to pay my boyfriend’s dental fees for HIS cavities?'

Once we got back home, he immediately lost it, screaming at me saying that it was my fault that he had 7 cavities in his mouth and that I should have been the one to pay the dental fees (his medical insurance wouldn’t cover the whole cost).

I had no idea why he would blame ME for HIS cavities, but he continued to say that I’ve been feeding him too many sweets. He brought up how I had baked his birthday cake a few months ago and how it was way too sweet, but he literally ate most of the cake and didn’t have a single complaint. In fact, he was the one that begged me to make the cake for him, since I’m a huge fan of baking.