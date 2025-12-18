'AITA for refusing to pay for my friend’s therapy vacation?'

No_Arm_931 wrote:

NTA. You’re her friend, not her angel investor. I’m a metal health professional, btw. There are ALL kinds of coping strategies and exercises that are 100% free (breathing, mindfulness, journaling, meditating, writing prompts, physical movement, etc. etc. etc.). And not for nothing, but $3,300 worth of weekly therapy would be a much better long term investment than a one-time retreat experience.

Blackfenrir wrote:

NTA. Don't ever trust anyone who would use the phrase "A real friend would..." Or "If you cared about me / loved me you would..."

Moose-Live wrote:

Do her posts make it clear that she's asking for your savings, so that she can go on holiday? Or is she not quite that blatant? She is absolutely not your friend, and your mutual pals should dig deep and show the support they're expecting from you. Especially if they agree that a week at a luxury resort is the appropriate intervention for a mental health issue. NTA but please find some new friends.