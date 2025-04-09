'AITA for refusing to pay my son the difference between the cost of his and my other kids' weddings?' UPDATED

I wasn’t trying to hide that I just didn’t see it being of any importance. See as my son and soon to be daughter-in-law didn’t ask me nicely for the money but demanded it and then gave me an ultimatum. So I’m sorry if that effect your decision making. So on to the update.

We had a family meeting Sunday night. Me my wife, my oldest son, my daughter and my youngest. After talking for a couple hour we got to heart of this. As many of you suspected it wasn’t doing it my soon to be daughter-in-law.