'AITA for refusing to pay my nephew's college tuition while paying my cousin's dog's medical fees?'

"AITA for refusing to pay for my nephew's college tuition, while paying for my cousin's dog's medical fees?"

My cousin's dog got really sick, and the cost to treat her is very very expensive. I love dogs, I love her dog in particular, and I love her, so I paid it for her in full. Now my brother and his wife want me to help them pay for my nephew's college fund. I could help pay for it easily, but I refused. I don't like my nephew.

I don't like his mom. I'm indifferent towards my brother. We don't have the closest relationship, but at least we're cordial. Plus, it's not like they can't afford it. They go on multiple overseas trips a year. But if they pay for it themselves, they won't be able to afford other things, like their shopping sprees of brand name bags.