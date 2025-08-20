'AITA for refusing to pay my niece’s tuition because I’m saving for my dream and I’m childfree?'

Thank you. I just really love my nephews and nieces so much that it hurts to say no, but I have to put my foot down. I chose to be childfree to be financially free of all that, I just can't believe my sister would cut ties with me because she can't understand it.

platypusandpibble

Oh, she understands, definitely. She’s just pissed you’ve closed the ATM. Your sister clearly doesn’t care about you beyond what you can do for her. Protect your future. Stop sending money. Do not give in to your sister’s selfishness. Also, DO NOT ever tell your family about your financial situation. It is none of their business and will lead to demands like this one.