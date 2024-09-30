Family feud erupts over wedding funding after child called ‘a mistake’ by bride’s sister. AITA? + UPDATE

I am trying to keep this short. Honey and I took Decker out to the local Oktoberfest celebrations. She had a blast, did crafts, danced to music, had "beer" (it was not beer) in a pint glass, and generally had a great time.

On the ride home my wife broached the long awaited topic. We asked her how she felt about grandma's passing then went into how everyone handles things differently.

We asked if Mama (me) or Mommy (Honey) ever was hurtful and she named a couple moments we've been snappy or wouldn't let her do things (like a party at 2am!? Hm.)

But no nothing else. We asked about Clara and she got quiet. Honey just looked at me but I was driving, so I just said "You can tell us anything, goober, you know that" and she clammed up.