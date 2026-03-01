'AITA for refusing to pick up my BF after he spent all his money drinking and missed the last bus?'

He ended up walking about 12 miles home in the middle of the night. It took him about five hours. Now he says I’m cruel and that he would never do that to his partner. I think he’s an adult and responsible for the consequences of his choices. So, AITA?

Let's hear what commenters had to say.

iam3000

People be having kids and dating the wildest people I swear

dragonsandvamps

YTA to yourself. This man is 20 years older than you. He's not a "recovering" anything if the moment he gets access to stipend money from the government (money that should be going towards supporting your household), he uses it to spend the whole weekend away getting drunk.