'AITA for refusing to change our family vacation plans to accommodate my SIL’s dog?' UPDATED

"AITAH for not understanding why I have to plan a vacation around my SIL’s dog?"

My (28F) husband (31M) has a sister (38F) who will not travel without her dog. This has forced us to plan all vacations and plans around her dog. She lives a few states over and for context, does NOT have a health requirement or mental health requirement that requires this dog. The dog is also not a handicap or special needs dog that requires special care. She just claims the dog is “anxious”.

She refuses to travel anywhere she can’t drive with the dog. She also refuses to get a dog sitter despite me offering to pay for it. For further context, she went as far as to miss Thanksgiving and Christmas this past year because she didn’t feel comfortable traveling with this dog.