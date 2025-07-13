Sister refuses to protect autistic brother from angry classmates. ‘He’s not vulnerable, he’s a bully.’ AITA?

"AITA for refusing to protect my brother from the consequences of his actions?"

My younger brother (15m) is autistic. My parents drilled it into me since we were little that he'd need me to protect and stand up for him because the world doesn't understand people like my brother and their struggles.

But really the only struggles he has is how he talks to people in general. He doesn't have a hard time around groups, noise or anything like that. He has no sensory problems or issues learning or doing what he likes.

He's just very entitled and thinks he's so great and should get what he wants. He thinks the people he likes should like him back and if he wants to be friends with you then you need to be friends with him and when someone doesn't want to be his friend he's so aggressive about it. And he turns into a bully.