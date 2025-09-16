'AITA for refusing to pump so that my MIL can feed my baby?' UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to pump for my MIL?"

So I am a first time mom and this whole experience has been very overwhelming for me. My wonderful baby just hit 3 months and is officially no longer a newborn. I have been lucky enough that I have good supply so my baby girl is exclusively breastfeed except for the any excess that we use when my husband does her night feeds.

I have made it very clear to most of our friends and family that I don't want anyone but me or my husband feeding her. My MIL has been slightly annoyed bordering on judgemental about this but has mostly kept her mouth shut. We have never had any issues in the past so I just chalked it up to her wanting to bond with the baby. I might allow it when she's older but for now I'm not comfortable with anyone else doing it.