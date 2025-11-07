'AITA for refusing to buy baby furniture for my in laws who watch my baby once a week?'

Also, with MILs diagnosis I don't see them watching baby without us much longer. FIL is already struggling to support MIL while also watching a VERY mobile baby. As a compromise- I suggested they stay with baby at our home during the day.

It's comfortable, has all the baby supplies they could need, we have a cleaner come by once a week, lots of food & snacks in the fridge & all of the same tv channels that they have. Plus-I could leave the car seat instead of having to purchase a second one or load it in and out of my car in the morning.