Woman refuses to push 600 lb cousin in wheelchair at family wedding; 'I am not strong enough.' AITA?

NTA. Honestly, you sound like you have searched for every possible solution. I don’t know why your cousin is furious with you.

Ulfgeirr88

Misplaced anger due to embarrassment would be my guess. No one gets to that size with good mental health, so it might he easier for her to lash out rather than self reflect.

Rare-City6847

You are NTA. Just FYI. Your car and it's interior are not designed to have 600+lbs in one seat. IDC what car you have. Unless you have a pickup, and she rides in the back, your car is NOT made for that kind of heavy duty work.