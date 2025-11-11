"AITA for refusing to put my dog down?"

My dog is 17 years old, I have had him since he was a puppy and my entire adult life. He is a little chihuahua Pomeranian mix and a very sweet and gentle soul. He is very healthy especially for a dog his age and, although you can clearly see he’s an old man, he has only shown signs of aging through partial loss of vision and hearing. He has been impressively housebroken for the duration of his life up until recently.

He gets up out of his bed and just seems to go wherever he feels like it. When my husband and I are away, even for short durations, he is almost guaranteed to have an accident. He is still very mobile and verbal with a healthy appetite and joyful attitude. But now he just doesn’t care to wait when he has to “go."