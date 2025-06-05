'AITA for refusing to reconcile with my wife's friend after she accused me of cheating?'

I also asked her how she knew I wasn't wearing it. Apparently, Anna took a picture of me while we were speaking and sent it to my wife with a message that basically said "The first time you go out of town and his ring off. He's probably cheating on you"

My wife immediately believes me and told me as much. Just to ensure there were no doubts, I sent her my location history showing the only time I left the apartment on Friday was to get beer and a picture of my work-in-progress figures (Custodes, IYKYK).

My wife returned Monday and told me the following. After we spoke on the phone she messaged Anna saying that she appreciates being looked after, but that I wasn't up to anything nefarious and had even provided proof.