'AITA for refusing to reconcile with my husband after he tried to sabotage my job offer?'

A week before my start date, my new boss emailed me, confused about why I hadn’t submitted some key onboarding documents. I was shocked because I knew I had emailed them the day I received them. After digging into my sent folder, I discovered that someone had deleted the email and emptied my trash folder. That someone was my husband.

When I confronted him, he admitted to it but claimed he was doing it “for us,” saying he was afraid the move would ruin our marriage. He thought if the documents were never submitted, I’d give up on the job and stay. I was livid.

This wasn’t a small misstep—he actively tried to sabotage my career. I ended up resending the documents and explained the situation to my boss, who, thankfully, was understanding.