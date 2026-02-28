'AITA for refusing to reconnect with my estranged father after he ignored me for 15 years?'

By the time I was 8 even that stopped. He did not fight for custody. He did not ask for more time. He just disappeared. Growing up I would see photos of him on social media. New wife. New step kids. Vacations. Birthday parties. He looked like a very involved father. Just not with me. That hurt more than if he had been a complete mess. He was capable. He just did not choose me.

I tried reaching out once when I was 14. I sent him a message asking why he did not want me. He responded two days later saying it was complicated and I would understand when I was older. That was it.

After that I gave up.