Husband spends PTO on hike with mom instead of with struggling post-op wife. AITA?

Laundry baskets on the dining room table, the litter box not cleaned since Wednesday morning, days of dirty plates in the sink, etc. I just broke down crying. She packed me a bag and took me to her apartment to recover for two weeks.

On Friday night my husband called me asking me where I am and that the hospital said I was already discharged. He had been on a hike with his mother and there was no cell phone service so he missed my calls, which also meant he took PTO for his mom's visit again.

Obviously, I know I can't ban him from taking PTO, but wouldn't you rather spend that freed up time with your wife who is in the hospital instead of on a date with your mom?