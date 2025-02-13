'AITA for refusing to remove a photo of me and my husband before a wedding?' UPDATED

This past weekend we attended my husband's cousin's wedding, it was in the same state but not near where we live so we stayed at a hotel near the venue. This hotel has a beautiful fountain out in front, while we waited for our vehicle to be brought around we had a bellman take our picture in front of the fountain.
Neither my husband nor myself were part of the wedding party, we were simply guests at the wedding. Husband was dressed in a suit and tie and I was in a burgundy cocktail dress.
The bride and groom did request that no one take pictures during the ceremony or the reception. We both honored this request, in fact we took no pictures at the venue at all. I noticed several people taking photos at the venue before the ceremony and between the ceremony and reception.
The following day I shared the photo on social media of my husband and myself taken at our hotel before we went to the wedding. I did not mention the wedding or use the wedding hashtag or anything. There have been several people posting photos on social media taken at the venue and using the wedding hashtag and even tagging the bride and groom.
My husband's Aunt has texted me asking me to remove the photo because we are wearing what we wore to the wedding in the photo and her daughter (the bride) wants to share the first wedding photos.
I said I didn't see a problem because our photo was not taken at the venue and was not linked to wedding or the bride and groom, and besides there are dozens of other photos that were taken at the venue and tagged with the wedding or the bride and groom. Including the brides own brother who was in the wedding party and he has posted at least a dozen photos.
Aunt says she is trying to get them all taken down but she doesn't even know everyone who has posted photos. So AITA for not removing the photo of us before we went to the wedding?
Inevitable-You9141 said:
NTA. I can see that they wanted to be the first ones but as you stated it’s not at the venue per their demands so I don’t see a problem with you posting a picture you took before the wedding.
TemporaryMeringue714 said:
NTA. Aunt is taking this too seriously instead of enjoying this time. Just change the privacy settings on the picture so she can't see it.
GM_Pax said:
NTA. The specific request given was to not TAKE pictures during the Ceremony or the Reception. Which you honored, to the letter. The Bride and Groom, if they wanted to be the very first people to post any pictures taken that were even slightly related to the wedding, should have said so.
A simple "We want to be the first people to post pictures taken on our wedding day - even if you take a picture long before the ceremony, please delay posting it until we've posted all of ours." But they didn't, and as you described, lots of people are already posting their pictures.
Sea-Ad3724 said:
NTA it’s a ridiculous request. Just because you’re wearing the same outfits as the ones at the wedding doesn’t give them the right to ask you to take down the photo. You honored their requests not to take pictures at the actual wedding. You’re perfectly within your tights to politely say no and then ignore them if they keep asking
stannenb said:
NTA. You were polite enough to honor the couple's request that their ceremony and reception be an exclusion zone for all but official photography. Retroactively expanding that to "at a different hotel before the wedding even started because you were wearing clothes you wore to the wedding" is simply bizarre.
The stepfather of the bride contacted me late today, the bride doesn't want my photo removed. Apparently the Aunt/MOB bestfriend took photos of the bride and bridesmaids before the wedding in their dresses and posted them on SM, members of the bridal party distracted her and gained access to her phone during the reception.
They deleted the photos not just from her SM accounts but from her phone. She was upset and she insisted that Aunt/MOB make everyone else remove any photos they had posted. Aunt/MOB felt pressured by her friend and began contacting people, she ended having a major anxiety attack and ended up in urgent care this evening.
Aunt/MOB has now cut contact with her friend, and friends and family have been told they are free to post selfies and similar photos from the wedding but asked not to post photos of the bride and groom.