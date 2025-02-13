'AITA for refusing to remove a photo of me and my husband before a wedding?' UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to remove a photo of my husband and myself before we attended a wedding?"

This past weekend we attended my husband's cousin's wedding, it was in the same state but not near where we live so we stayed at a hotel near the venue. This hotel has a beautiful fountain out in front, while we waited for our vehicle to be brought around we had a bellman take our picture in front of the fountain.

Neither my husband nor myself were part of the wedding party, we were simply guests at the wedding. Husband was dressed in a suit and tie and I was in a burgundy cocktail dress.

The bride and groom did request that no one take pictures during the ceremony or the reception. We both honored this request, in fact we took no pictures at the venue at all. I noticed several people taking photos at the venue before the ceremony and between the ceremony and reception.