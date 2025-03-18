'AITA for refusing to remove my medical equipment during my sister's wedding?' UPDATED

My sister is getting married next weekend and I'm a bridesmaid. I'm a Type 1 Diabetic and I wear two medical devices, a Dexcom blood sugar monitor on one arm and a Omnipod insulin pump on the other.
They're both really small (under 2in ea) and work together to automatically monitor and regulate my blood sugar levels. This basically means I don't have to prick my fingers to test blood sugar or give myself insulin injections, the system does that automatically and makes my life way easier.
Today when we were trying on our dresses, my sister told me she wants me to not wear them during the wedding because the gowns are sleeveless and the devices will look ugly in the photos. I told her I wasn't okay removing them, they're essential medical equipment and I'm not going to put myself in a position to affect my health just for some photos.
My sister complained to our mother and some of our friends, and they're all taking her side. They say it's no big deal if I just don't wear them during the wedding, but I don't see why I should.
Mom suggested I could move them to my stomach, but I've tried that before and find it incredibly uncomfortable. When I put a new sensor on, I'm stuck with it for 10 days until it expires and I can switch to a new one, and I don't want to be stuck with one on my stomach where it will bother me the entire time.
They're all complaining that I'm not willing to compromise at all, but I don't think my health should be an area where anyone can ask that I compromise at all. AITA?
thatshygal717 said:
NTA. Promptly decline the invitation to attend if your sister cares more about her aesthetic wants than your medical needs.
IamIrene said:
NTA. Photoshop exists for reasons just like this.
Asking you to compromise your health is selfish of them, not to mention unreasonable.
tangerinelibrarian said:
NTA. Your sister’s photographer can edit the devices out of the photos if she is really so bothered by their appearance, but as they literally help you stay alive and healthy, it’s unreasonable and dangerous to ask you to remove them.
I can’t believe all your family would rather you get sick or be physically uncomfortable for days just so your sister can have “pretty” photos. I’m so sorry, you deserve more respect and empathy.
AmishAngst said:
NTA. How absolutely vapid and shallow and just downright selfish. And your mom and friends agree with her? How on earth do you have so many horrible people in your life?
I hate hate hate this "trend" of perfectly curated photo shoots to erase reality. Photos should show what is and there's nothing wrong with what is.
Curious_Solution_763 said:
NTA. Just bow out of being a bridesmaid.
prettydistracted2 said:
NTA. Being a diabetic, and doing the pricking and injection, it is a big hassle. I can understand your situation and also the fact that it is super essential for your health.
Compromise health for good pics? HARD PASS.
braillenotincluded said:
NTA: People should accept you as you are, you didn't ask for diabetes. I think that it's a positive thing that you are comfortable with your devices and aren't worried about them showing. My son was so psyched when he saw a CGM on one of the girls in Turning Red, he doesn't see people like him often and I think it would be really nice if others could show that it's not something you have to hide or be ashamed of.
Perhaps a compromise is getting a nice looking cover sticker that goes around the dexcom? Other than that I hope they can understand the trouble it causes to have to change sites and placements to somewhere the devices could be bumped off during wedding type activities.
OP responded:
Honestly kids are the best, they always tell me my CGM looks super cool. My boyfriend's nephew says it looks like something Iron Man would wear.
If your son ever feels self conscious tell him his CGM makes him look like a superhero!
Oh my gosh, thank you so much to everyone for the responses! I didn't expect this post to blow up the way it did at all. So I have an update for everyone.
I didn't want to involve others hoping to settle this between myself and my mom/sister, but my brother got wind of what happened last night and absolutely tore my mom and sister a new one about how hurtful it was to suggest I go without my devices just for her wedding photos.
He then told my grandfather, who is paying for the wedding. Grandpa apparently drove an hour into town this afternoon just to tell my mother how disappointed he was and that he must have gone wrong somewhere raising her. He told her that if they didn't apologize and make things right, my mom should figure out how to pay for all of the outstanding wedding costs herself (!!).
Now I do think this was a bit extreme, I wasn't looking to cause this much trouble for my mom and sister, but it seems to have worked because they called me to apologize and say it was wrong of them to suggest I just go without my monitor and pump and we can find a way to dress it up instead.
I accepted their apologies. We decided to try wearing flower corsages over each device so they can't be seen. If that doesn't work, we can try a shawl as many of you suggested.
Again, thank you all for the support! I'll be giving my grandpa a big hug and buying my little brother dinner tonight as a thank you for having my back on this. Maybe it seems minor to some, but it was really upsetting to me that my own family turned on me when it came to my own health, so it was a really big deal to me that they unconditionally supported me when my mom and sister wouldn't.