'AITA for refusing to remove tattoo of my late fiancé that my BF thinks is 'inconsiderate'?' UPDATED

We weren't in the same unit or even the same brigade, people traditionally get someone's name though that was close to them either they served with or were friends with. Basically, our military family names and even though we were never married he was still my family.

My bf has never asked me about the name on the tattoo I think he just always assumed it was someone else I had known and lost. That is until Sunday night we were in bed and he asked me who's name it was. So I told him because there shouldn't be any secrets in the relationship.