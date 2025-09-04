'AITA for refusing to 'rescue' my husband when he missed his international flight home?'

Entitled man-child. He needs to put on his big boy pants and figure out how to get out of messes he makes, all by himself. Although, he’ll probably get mommy to help. He really should put on his man pants and learn to not get himself into these situations in the first place.

If no one wants to give him the money to get a ticket back home, he could work at McDonald’s for a while and save up all by himself. This has the added benefit of you not having to play mommy to him for a while. It will also give you time to decide if what you get out of this relationship is worth the aggravation. Best of luck, my internet friend!

PigsIsEqual said: