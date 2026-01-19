"AITA for refusing to return my dream wedding dress just so my fiancée can pay for her sister to spend the night at the bed and breakfast for free?"

I (27F) and my fiancée, Rose, (28f) are due to get married in spring of 2027. She's the love of my life and my best friend and I can't think of anyone better to marry than her.

About a week ago, we found our dream venue. It comes with an outdoor, venue and indoor reception. For an extra $1096 per night, we can rent an entire bed and breakfast house for the wedding party as well. Rose and I fell in love with this venue instantly and we put $2550 down payment on it for our date.