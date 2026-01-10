'AITA for refusing to sell my late boyfriend's golden Rolex to help pay for a house?'

For the longest time I was afraid to wear it and hid it in my apartment, but I did some research and found out these things can take a beating and can tolerate daily abuse. So I ended up getting the watch sized to my wrist, and I now wear it every day as a way to remember him. Since then I've grown emotionally attached to the watch.

Fast forward to today and I'm happily engaged to my fiance. We're looking to purchase our first home in a few years and even plan on having kids.