'AITA for refusing to send my wife to her BFF’s house to take care of her newborn twins?' UPDATED

That kind of set me off a bit. I told my wife to rest and take a nap. She left her phone in the living room and around two hours later like 6PM, M called. I picked up. Greeted her. Asked how the twins were.

Then M asked if I could send my wife back over again to help with the babies.

I told her no. Straight up. I said, “Look, I get it, you’re overwhelmed, but my wife is sick right now. She has stomach pain and she’s exhausted.” I kept tone calm.