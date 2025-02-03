Woman refuses to share finances with gambler fiancé; family calls her unsupportive. AITA?

His family, while not as extreme, also gambles (mostly scratch cards), and they’re defending him, saying I should be more supportive. But I come from a well-to-do family that values money and the hard work that goes into earning it. We were raised to be responsible with our finances, and I’ve seen firsthand the damage gambling can cause.

Now that we’re engaged, he’s pushing for a shared bank account and is furious that I refuse. I also told him I want a prenup because I work hard for my money, and I hate the idea that if we were to divorce, he could get spousal support—money I know he’d likely gamble away.