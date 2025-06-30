'AITA for refusing to share my birthday with my stepmother?' UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to share my birthday with my stepmother?"

My stepmother's birthday is the day after mine. Since my father started dating her (about 10 years ago), I've been expected to share almost every celebration we make for my birthday with her.

I was fine with it because I was in my early 20s and had other people to celebrate with (namely, my mom and my friends), but it still bothered me that my dad and I couldn't have our own thing.

I'm married with two kids (8M and 3F), and we have a little tradition. Because I was born in the second half of June, there is usually a Pixar movie playing in theaters. Every year on my birthday, we go to the movies to watch it and then have dinner together.