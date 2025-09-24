'AITA for refusing to use my inheritance to pay for my sister's wedding?'

When Dad passed, his will specifically left me a decent chunk of money. Not millions, but enough that I could pay off my student loans and actually start saving for a house. It was clear in the will that this money was for me because of the sacrifices I made while caring for him.

My sister received other things (he left her some jewelry and a classic car he had restored that she always loved), but the majority of liquid assets went to me.

Fast forward to now. My sister got engaged in May. Her fiancé is nice enough, but they both have champagne tastes on a beer budget. The wedding they’re planning is way out of their price range: destination resort, designer dress, open bar, huge guest list. I assumed they were going into debt for it, which I thought was their choice.