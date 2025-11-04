'AITA for refusing to share my inheritance with my siblings who are now threatening to sue me?'

"AITAH for refusing to share my inheritance with the siblings who are now threatening to sue me for 'undue influence'?"

My father passed away a few months ago. In his will, he left his entire estate to me, explicitly disinheriting my brother "Mark" 40M and sister "Jenna" 38F. The thing is 10 years ago, my father gave them $150k each as an "advance" on their inheritance to start businesses because they begged and begged. He had a lot of money back then so it wasn't much to him.

Both of them blew it within two years (vacations, cars, etc.) and had the nerve to ask him for more. When he refused, they got cruel. They stopped visiting, wouldn't let him see his grandkids, and bad-mouthed him to the entire family, claiming he was a "miser" who was "hoarding" their money.