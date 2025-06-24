'AITA for refusing to share my snacks on vacation?'

By Thursday morning the snacks were gone. I took my pretzels and kind of concealed them in my bag for the afternoon and tried to be sneaky when I was eating them, but pretty quickly my brother saw and asked me to pass him the pretzels.

I said no, and he laughed like I was joking and walked over to take them. I said “Sorry, but this is the last bag and it’s got to last me until we leave on Sunday.” He got annoyed at me and said I was being ridiculous.

We attracted the attention of my parents who basically told me to share with my brother (like we were 8 and 10 not both in our 30s) and then made some comments about how I was being ridiculous over $3 pretzels after they paid for the whole trip.