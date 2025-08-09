"AITA for refusing to shave my hair before my wedding?"

So I'm getting married in two weeks. We're all very stressed, which has been raising tensions and causing us to overreact to things that would normally not be a big deal otherwise.

I have been experiencing some gradual hair loss over the past couple of years. I have always known that this was in my cards, my dad started experiencing hair loss in his mid-20s and now has a pretty advanced male-pattern baldness.

I'm now 32 and my hair has been steadily receding from my temples. I keep hoping it would stabilize at some point, but no such luck. I've also noticed some thinning at top of my head. I'd like to try medication at some point, but it hasn't been a super pressing issue to me, plus with all the wedding planning, it's the last thing on my mind right now.