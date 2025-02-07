'AITA for refusing to show my brother and his fiancee what my GF plans to wear to their wedding?' UPDATED

She said that if she was being honest she was doing it for me. She said since I’m one of the groomsmen she would be alone and she knew nobody. She was a bit nervous. I told her she was off the hook and she was surprised but pleased. I texted my friend (Steve) and asked him to be my date to the wedding he was game.

On my way home I called my brother and told him that gf is out, Steve in. He was silent for a moment and then said “why did you have to do this?” I told him well, I’m serious about this woman. If she’s to be a part of our family I don’t want her to know that your first impression of her was that she’s promiscuous.