'AITA for refusing to sign a 'prenup' 10 years into marriage after learning of husband's infidelity?'

"AITAH for refusing to sign a prenup after 10 years of marriage?"

My husband (40M) and I (32F) has been married for 10 years. We are both in the military and he is eligible for retirement (I'm not yet). Today he brought up me signing a prenup so in case we divorce I will have no right to 50% of his military retirement. I feel like I've been gutted on the inside and here is why.

Background: when I married my husband he just got over a divorce and the ex took everything of value (new car, appliances, best furniture, etc). He was deep in credit card debt and in order to protect his future retirement he was paying her over 100K in spousal support over the next few years.