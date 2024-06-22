'AITA for refusing to let my sister's kids stay with me after she passed away?'

Tired_Mama3018

NTA - truthfully throwing 3 kids who lost their mother, and whose father abandoned them at someone who wanted to be childfree is a recipe for disaster. They are going to have emotional issues that are more than just making sure they live in a safe environment with their needs met.

You are going to give up your job, bf, home and perceived future for them, so now there are 4 people living together in emotional hardship. This will be harder for you to manage than it would be for someone who just gave birth to 3 kids.