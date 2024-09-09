Mom refuses to forgive sister’s dangerous attempt to 'cure' her disabled son. AITA?

Alice admitted she had taken Leo to this man’s “clinic” for a two-day session, which involved placing Leo in a dark room for hours, forcing him to drink some kind of foul-smelling concoction, and subjecting him to “re-alignment therapy,” which turned out to be this man stretching and manipulating Leo’s limbs and joints for hours.

I was horrified. I demanded to know why she would do something so reckless and dangerous. Alice just shrugged and said she was “tired” of seeing me “enable” Leo’s condition and that she was “only trying to help.” She then had the audacity to say, “At least I’m doing something instead of coddling him like you do!”