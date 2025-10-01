'AITA for refusing to split the check evenly on a bachelorette trip with nine other women?'

Next day we get a text from Lori (1 sister) stating "its 88$ each for the club last night" No itemized receipt just a basic transaction receipt. That's 800$ for one night at the club.

We called a quick meeting as 3 never touched the bottle And others didn't drink as much. Me, Kat and 2 others felt we are here to enjoy the trip but also aren't blowing money to just spend, and we should all be paying for what we order.

Lori said she ordered the 2nd bottle bc "the light up candle sparklers excited her" and well now she's expecting everybody to pay for the extra bottle. I went out of my way to email the club and asked for an itemized receipt which I received the next day, each bottle was about 222$ along with 2 buckets of beer that was ordered and 1 bucket of red bull.