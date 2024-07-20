'AITA for refusing to financially support my sister because she chose to become a single mother?'

Last week Emily sat me down and asked me for money. I have no issue with people choosing to be single parents if they can afford it. But I don't believe it's fair to ask others to finance such a personal choice especially when there are significant long-term financial commitments involved.

I have a wife and a newborn son. While we do have some extra money, we're using it to keep our own little family comfortable and save for a bigger house (currently live in a single bedroom condo). I told Emily that I wouldn't be able to help her foot the bill.

Emily was heartbroken and furious. She argued that family is supposed to support each other and that I'm being selfish and judgmental. Our parents are also upset with me, saying that I'm not being a good brother.