'AITA for refusing to switch hotels for my family member's kids?' UPDATED

Does my family help me the same? Yes, DD’s brothers do. Like I said before, my cousins are perfect gentlemen and have always appreciated my help. They buy me gifts, send me to spa days as a thank you for helping them out with their kids, and have even deposited large amounts into my bank account when I was struggling after getting my degree.

They never let me pay them back nor do they ever bring up the things they have done for me. From watching over my dog while I was in the hospital to accommodating any request I have to the best of their ability, they are truly their father’s sons.

And now the update you have been waiting for:

Last I left off, my boyfriend and I were having a late dinner when he told me she tried to change our travel plans to better suit her. As he told me this, my mind ran straight to REVENGE!