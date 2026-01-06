'AITA for refusing to 'take care' of my adult brother when he humiliates me in front of family?'

Here’s what people had to say to OP:

gemmygem86

Hes 34 and need to grow up. Mommy and daddy haven't been doing him any favors either. Cut them off.

rocketmn69_

"Mom, he told everyone that I need to be rescued, when he should be looking in the mirror. If you want to continue to coddle a grown man, feel free, but you're not doing him any favours. I'm tired of being mentally abused. He's a grown ass man, it's about time that he grew up."

"Dad, please start standing up for yourself. I know that you love your son more than me, but wrong is wrong."