'AITA for refusing to take care of my sick BF and sending him home?' UPDATED

"I (25f) don’t want to take care of my sick boyfriend (25m). AITA?"

For context, my boyfriend and I do not live together. He lives an hour outside the city I live in. I also have two roommates.

He just got back from a week long trip to Europe. He came to my house, by train, before his trip because I live near the airport he was flying in and out of. When he got back, he texted and said he wasn’t feeling well. I suggested he go right home by train from the airport. He could not because he had left some things here that he needs including his work laptop.

So, he came to my house and while he was taking a recovery shower and nap, I washed, dried, and folded all of his laundry from the trip (mainly because I have an intense fear of bedbugs).