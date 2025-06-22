Daughter refuses to care for parents in old age. 'They've made it clear who their favorite was.' AITA?

"AITA for REFUSING to TAKE CARE OF MY PARENTS in their old age after they 'prioritized' my brother our entire lives?"

I (32F) am the eldest of three siblings. Growing up, my younger brother (29M) was always the golden child. He was spoiled, excused from responsibilities, and had his education fully paid for by my parents including a car, allowance, and rent while in college.

Meanwhile, I worked two jobs to get through school, was told to “be independent,” and when I asked for help once for rent, my dad said, “You need to learn how the real world works.” My younger sister (26F) agrees with me that there’s always been favoritism, but she keeps her head down to avoid drama.

Fast forward to now: I’m financially stable, married, no kids (by choice), and live about 30 minutes from my parents. My brother lives in another city and is constantly in and out of work, still partially financially supported by my parents.