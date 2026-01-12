"AITA for refusing to take responsibility for my dad’s possible secret child?"

I (39M) have been married to my wife (39F) for 8 years now. We have a great marriage with 3 wonderful kids. I also have a sister (32F) with her own husband and kids.

Our father (~60M) split up with our mother shortly after we were out of the house, so roughly 10-12 years ago and has remarried to another woman with 3 kids of her own, and together they have 2 additional kids (my Sister and I’s half siblings).

Last week, both my sister and I received a letter from social services about a child (11F) we’ve never heard. The letter said she had been removed from custody of her his/her parents and since we were a relative of the child, we may be able to participate in the care and placement of the child.