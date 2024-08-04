Trash-talking GF mortified to learn host speaks German; BF says, 'You did this, I'm not leaving.' AITA?

My girlfriend pulled me aside and said she's so embarassed and wants to go home. I told her no, I'm having a good time here and she's begging me to bring her back saying she's so embarassed and she can't handle this and I told her she shouldn't talk trash about people and she's getting what she deserved, this broke out into a screaming match. She demanded I give her the car keys and I refused.

We stayed at the party for another 2-3 hours, she talked to some other girls but was kind of quiet. On the ride home we got into another argument where she says I should have taken her side and I unleashed a lot of my frustration onto her saying she is actually the one causing embarassment by insulting my coworker.