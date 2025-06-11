'AITA for refusing to take in my 'disabled' brother?'

Details about GB: he's 36 years old now, still lives at home with Mom. He's been on disability for a while (not entirely sure how long) for seizures. He had them as a teenager, then stopped for a while.

He came back as an adult and his fast food job couldn't keep him around (can't have someone having a seizure around hot oil and sharp knives) so he and my mom went through the process of getting him on some sort of disability.

So he does nothing but sleep and play video games all day. He thinks he's the "cool uncle" for some reason (legit has those words on his FB). We never stay with them when we're in town and Cece has been very vocal over the last 6 years that he makes her feel very uncomfortable.