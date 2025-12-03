'AITA for refusing to take in my in-laws?'

I said no because my mother-in-law and I don’t have a good relationship. She’s never been kind to me and we only see her twice a year because I don’t want our children seeing her do that.

I suggested a nursing home or assisted living. His brothers said they did look into that option but neither are options due to cost. I let them know we will not be having their parents living with us and one of them will have to accommodate them at their home.

They said they would not be able to survive financially having their wives stay home. I apologized and told them if they had any questions while caring for them I’d be available over phone but told them I would not do it.