'AITA for refusing to tell my husband what I do for work?' UPDATED

OP later shared this update:

Thank you all for the opinions and responses. To answer a few common questions: no, I'm not in OF. I didn't even know what that was until I googled it, and then laughed hard. lol. Also, to clarify, YES, I have told him before what I had done multiple times. I feel like a lot of people missed that in the first post.

He did call me back a little while ago (he works long days, and some times I don't see him until very late at night), and he apologized. He said he did remember what I had told him before, but couldn't remember the specifics at that second. I apologized for overreacting, and told him I feel burned out. He apologized and said that he also was frustrated with something else at work and took it out on me.