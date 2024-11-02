'AITA for refusing to thank my husband for staying with me after I became disabled?'

There has been many instances where my MIL has told me how grateful I should be, how lucky I am, how much I owe my husband just for loving me and helping me in my day to day life.

Towards the end of the night my MIL was again gushing over what an amazing man she raised when she said “OP you really should be thanking him for all he does for you. Not every husband would stay with a wife who can’t do very much. It’s a privilege to be married to the kind of man my son is. You need to thank him for staying with you when you had your accident, not every man would do what he did”.