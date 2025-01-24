'AITA for refusing to try on any more bridesmaids dresses for my sister's wedding?' UPDATED

Last night we tried on 4 more styles and there was only one dress we all liked but the problem is it had zero support in the chest —no one wants a nip slip at a wedding! So it was automatic out.

One of the dresses we tried on Angie loved, but it looked HORRIBLE on all three of us. She asked for our opinions so we gave them honestly. Our mom proceeded to yell at us for not liking the dress and said our opinions weren’t an actual opinion and we have no reason to not like the dress. I argued back that our opinions are just that, opinions, and if they didn’t want them they shouldn’t have asked.