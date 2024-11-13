Bride refuses to uninvite MOH's ex from her wedding; 'he's my brother!' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to un-invite my Maid of Honor’s ex to my wedding?"

Ok-Cellist-1890

Okay, let me explain!! I have known Kate (23f), who was supposed to be my maid of honor, since seventh grade. When we were in 11th grade she started having some complications with her home life and she moved in with me, my parents, my younger sister, and my older brother whenever he was home from college for the rest of high school.

One of my parents’ only big rules was that we were not allowed to have significant others over at the house without their permission. Kate was always pretty quiet and followed the rules, so imagine my surprise when I walked into Kate’s makeshift room to get my charger and found my brother asleep in her bed with her!